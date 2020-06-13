|
|
Clark Barry Donald 12.10.1958-14.6.2018 My darling Barry, two long lonely years without you. There's nothing like you in this world that I know and oh how I love and miss you so and I will never let you go. You will always be here in my heart. Love you still, always have, always will. Jill. XXX Your wings were ready but our hearts were not. We love and miss you Dad and Pop. Ben, Sam, Abby and Brett and your 8 grandchildren. XXX Your little mate Henry.. "woof woof".
Published in The Examiner on June 13, 2020