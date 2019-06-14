Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Donald CLARK

In Memoriam Condolences

Barry Donald CLARK In Memoriam
CLARK Barry Donald 12th October, 1958 - 14th June, 2018 My darling, who knew? One year ago since you passed away. My heart was torn in two, one side filled with heartache the other died with you. I often lay awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy I do it every day. But missing you is heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. Love you still, always have, always will. Jill xxx
Published in The Examiner on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.