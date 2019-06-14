|
CLARK Barry Donald 12th October, 1958 - 14th June, 2018 My darling, who knew? One year ago since you passed away. My heart was torn in two, one side filled with heartache the other died with you. I often lay awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy I do it every day. But missing you is heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. Love you still, always have, always will. Jill xxx
Published in The Examiner on June 14, 2019