ALLAN Barry David 3.10.1946 - 11.12.2019
Passed away suddenly.
Dearly loved and loving husband of Judy. Loving father and father-in-law of Rachael and Barry, Jacqui and Marnie, Lindy and Gary. Adored pop of Jordan and Claudia, Fletcher and Chelsea. Loved brother-in-law of Brian Mathews. Son of Kathleen and James (both dec). Brother and brother-in-law of Eileen (dec), John (dec), Joan and Sam (dec), Donald (dec), Bill and Noelene, Pat and Graham, Rex (dec), Albert and Marie.
You go on ahead,
I'm just putting my shoes on....
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 14, 2019