Home
Services
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry ALLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry David ALLAN


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barry David ALLAN Notice
ALLAN Barry David 3.10.1946 - 11.12.2019



Passed away suddenly.



Dearly loved and loving husband of Judy. Loving father and father-in-law of Rachael and Barry, Jacqui and Marnie, Lindy and Gary. Adored pop of Jordan and Claudia, Fletcher and Chelsea. Loved brother-in-law of Brian Mathews. Son of Kathleen and James (both dec). Brother and brother-in-law of Eileen (dec), John (dec), Joan and Sam (dec), Donald (dec), Bill and Noelene, Pat and Graham, Rex (dec), Albert and Marie.



You go on ahead,

I'm just putting my shoes on....
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -