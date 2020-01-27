|
WHISH-WILSON (nee: Hall) Barbara May 16.1.1940 - 26.1.2020 Devoted wife of Stan. Loved mother of Rodney, Jenni (dec) and Hayley; Andrew and Lisa, Helen and Greg Howard, Carmel and Michael Coote. Beloved grandmother of Kyle, Damon, Bradley, Nicola, Jeremy, Annika, Paige, Alex, Lucas, Tessa and Lydia and friend of Daniel. Great grandmother of Summer, Vince and Bella. Daughter of Cyril and Ada (both dec). Loving Sister of Lindsay (dec), Graeme, Reevas, Ken (dec), Victor, Danny, Jill and Max and their families. Daughter-in-law of Arthur and Blanche Whish-Wilson (both dec) and sister-in-law of Hazel (dec), Edna (dec), Leslie (dec), Geoffrey, Margaret, Russell (dec), Kaye, Graeme (dec) and Lynette and their families. Cherished Memories. Funeral Notice to follow.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020