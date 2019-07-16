|
|
HORWOOD (nee Burrage) Barbara 8.6.1929 - 13.7.2019 Passed away peacefully in the presence of family. Loved and loving wife of Brian. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Libby and James, Merry and Mark, Jen and Rob, and Fiona (Pop) and Charles. Cherished Nanny of Mim, Holly, Armie, George, Poppy, Tom, Soph, Callum, Keane (dec) and Ava. Special thanks to Dr Peta Gardam and all the staff at Masonic Care, for the love and kindness given to Barb and her family. A lovely lady has died.
Published in The Examiner on July 16, 2019