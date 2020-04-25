|
|
HALL Barbara 2.10.1931 - 23.4.2020
Dearly beloved wife of Peter (dec.). Loved, respected and adored mother of John (dec.) and Vicki, Duncan and Sue, David and Marisa Hall. Grandmother of Daniel, Joel, Melissa, Stuart, Hamish, Lachlan, Bonnie, Zoe, and Eve. Loved great grandmother of all her great grandchildren.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Barbara will be privately farewelled on TUESDAY, April 28, 2020 at 1:30 pm. We encourage people to use our live streaming facility at www.pinegrovefunerals.com.au.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 25, 2020