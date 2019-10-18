Home
Services
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara BROOKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Elizabeth Ann BROOKES


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barbara Elizabeth Ann BROOKES Notice
BROOKES (nee Dunn) Barbara Elizabeth Ann 12.7.1944 - 16.10.2019



Passed away peacefully at AMU - LGH.



Cherished mum of Lisa and Stephen, Andrea and George. Adored nan (and petal) of Shannon, Justin, Bianca and partners. Special nan to Connor. Dearly loved great grandmother of her great grandchildren. Loved daughter of William and Teresa (both dec). Loving sister of David and Patricia, June and Peter (all dec).



The family are humbly grateful to the doctors and caring nurses at the AMU dept. for their amazing and compassionate love and care of our mum.



To the world you were but one,

but to us you were the world.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.