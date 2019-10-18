|
|
BROOKES (nee Dunn) Barbara Elizabeth Ann 12.7.1944 - 16.10.2019
Passed away peacefully at AMU - LGH.
Cherished mum of Lisa and Stephen, Andrea and George. Adored nan (and petal) of Shannon, Justin, Bianca and partners. Special nan to Connor. Dearly loved great grandmother of her great grandchildren. Loved daughter of William and Teresa (both dec). Loving sister of David and Patricia, June and Peter (all dec).
The family are humbly grateful to the doctors and caring nurses at the AMU dept. for their amazing and compassionate love and care of our mum.
To the world you were but one,
but to us you were the world.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 18, 2019