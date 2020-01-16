|
|
SALTER Arthur John (Johnny) "Blue" 10/9/1926 - 14/1/2020 Loving husband of Ruth (dec.) for seventy one years. Dearly loved and loving Father of Suzette Holmes, Stewart Salter, Carlene Bullock and Meg Louise (dec.). Father-in-law of Jonathan, Liz and Chester, former father-in-law of Barbara. Dearly loved and loving grandfather of Julia Wilkinson, Christopher Salter, Megan Tubb, Belinda Salter, George Bullock, Alice Holmes and Thomas Bullock and their partners. Dearly loved and highly entertained Great-grandfather or PJ of Alexandra and Madeline Tubb; Charlotte and Archie Burke; Raphael Salter; Lacie Roberts; Henry Wilkinson; Maddison and Annabella Bullock. Son of George Elliott and Ethel May Salter. Brother of Beryl, Tom, George (Dobby), Iris, Max (all dec.) and Mervyn. ~ Dear Dad ~
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 16, 2020