Arthur "John" EYLES


1947 - 2019
Arthur "John" EYLES Notice
EYLES Arthur "John" 19.1.1947 - 29.12.2019 Passed away peacefully with family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Kaye. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rachel and Tom; Simon and Carolyn; Peter and Naomi (dec); Alison and Andrew; Ruth and Jason. Adored Grandad of Kimberly and Jake, Mitchell, Cameron and Sarah; Nikayla, Samantha, Brodie; Georgia, Xavier; Ethan, Jayden, Shayley, Kiraley, Tylen; Lily, Zahra, Tahlee and Charlotte. A special thanks to all the staff at the Holman Clinic and Palliative Care. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants. Ps.116:15
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019
