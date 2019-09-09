|
VOGELPOEL Antoinette Frederika (Nettie) 23.8.1934 - 23.8.2019 It is with sad hearts that we announce the recent passing of our beloved mother, Nettie. She died peacefully on her 85th birthday in Shepparton, Victoria. Wife of the late Roy Vogelpoel. Mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Wendy, Paul and Judy, Anthony and Rachel, and Daniel and Sharon. Oma to her 13 grandchildren, and "Big Oma" to her 12 great grandchildren. Lead a full and interesting life. Gone to be with her Lord.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 9, 2019