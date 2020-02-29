|
Walker Anthony Edward (Tony/Mick) 7.9.1938-27.2.2020 Cherished husband of Val for 59 years. Loved father and father in law of Toni and Scott, Tania and Michael, Christopher, Edward and Kim. Loved Pop and friend of Krystal and Mathew, Shane, April and Riley, Brooke and James, Kane and Tameka, Mitchell, Chloe and Max, Jaidyn and Chelsea, Brittany and Ryan, Amber and Tyson, Piper, and Sophie. Loved great grandfather of Ethan, Matilda, and Noah. Loved master of Betty (the dog). "Cheers, Ol' Boy" Privately cremated, as per his wishes. The family invites anyone who may wish to join them for casual drinks and stories at Lords Hotel, Scottsdale, on Tuesday, 3rd March 2020, commencing at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 29, 2020