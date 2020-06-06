|
HOWELL Anthony Charles Franklin (Tony) Passed away at home 3rd June 2020. Aged 87 years. Late of Varsity Lakes, Gold Coast, Queensland. Formerly of Evandale, Launceston, Tasmania. Beloved husband of Terese (dec). Dearly loved father of Christine, Chester, Ian, Ann, Paul, Peter and Simon Loved father-in-law, Cherished Papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tony will be farewelled by family at a Requiem Mass, then laid to rest with his beloved Terese at the Mudgeeraba Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday 9th June 2020. Heritage Brothers Wes and Ashley Heritage Gold Coast (07) 5535 8758
Published in The Examiner on June 6, 2020