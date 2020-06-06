Home
Heritage Brothers Pty Ltd
PO Box 3433
Burleigh Town, Queensland 4220
07 5535 8758
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
Burial
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
Mudgeeraba Lawn Cemetery
Anthony Charles Franklin "Tony" HOWELL

Anthony Charles Franklin "Tony" HOWELL Notice
HOWELL Anthony Charles Franklin (Tony) Passed away at home 3rd June 2020. Aged 87 years. Late of Varsity Lakes, Gold Coast, Queensland. Formerly of Evandale, Launceston, Tasmania. Beloved husband of Terese (dec). Dearly loved father of Christine, Chester, Ian, Ann, Paul, Peter and Simon Loved father-in-law, Cherished Papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tony will be farewelled by family at a Requiem Mass, then laid to rest with his beloved Terese at the Mudgeeraba Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday 9th June 2020. Heritage Brothers Wes and Ashley Heritage Gold Coast (07) 5535 8758
Published in The Examiner on June 6, 2020
