|
|
BEAMS Anthony (Tony) Arthur 04.06.1944 in his 76th year Loving soul mate of Catherine (dec). Beloved father, father-in-law of Dale and Amanda. Dearly loved Pop of Zack and Tali and Daniel. Our best mate and mentor Reunited with Cath, together forever BEAMS Anthony Arthur (Tony) Much loved father and father-in-law of Tammy and Graeme. Loved Pop of Ashley and Belinda and Fern. Beloved great grandfather "Pop in Tasmania" to Zarlie. You were hardworking, caring, as stubborn as a mule and always loved to have a joke You are finally at peace after your battle of trying to get out of the homes and back with Nan as you wanted. We miss and love you A Service for Tony will be livestreamed on Friday, 22nd May commencing at 2.30pm. A link to the livestream to be found at lethborgfamilyfunerals.com.au/ upcomingfunerals
Published in The Examiner on May 19, 2020