Home
Services
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette CARMICHAEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Vere CARMICHAEL


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Annette Vere CARMICHAEL Notice
CARMICHAEL Annette Vere 11.6.1948 - 10.5.2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at home. Beloved wife of Robert (dec.), loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Colin and LeeAnne, and (Annette), Karen and Kevin Bailey and Jean. Loved Nanna to Andrew, Alex, Sam, Steph, Joshua, and Lochlan. "Gone to be with her Lord." Private cremation. The service to celebrate Annette's life to be advised later. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -