CARMICHAEL Annette Vere 11.6.1948 - 10.5.2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at home. Beloved wife of Robert (dec.), loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Colin and LeeAnne, and (Annette), Karen and Kevin Bailey and Jean. Loved Nanna to Andrew, Alex, Sam, Steph, Joshua, and Lochlan. "Gone to be with her Lord." Private cremation. The service to celebrate Annette's life to be advised later. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on May 12, 2020