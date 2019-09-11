|
|
SCOTT Anne Marie 7.6.1937 - 6.9.2019 Beloved wife of Allen (dec.). Loved mother of Catherine and Paul. Devoted Grandmother of Siena, Sofia, Dylan and Charlie. Always in our hearts Family and friends are invited to Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Anne's life at Holy Family Catholic Church, 214 Maroubra Road, Maroubra on Thursday 12th September 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Please send condolences to White Lady Funerals, 84 Bronte Road, Bondi Junction NSW 2022
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019