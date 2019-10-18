Home
Andrew Keith "Cubbo" CUBBINS


1954 - 2019
Andrew Keith "Cubbo" CUBBINS Notice
CUBBINS Andrew Keith (Cubbo) 14th July 1954 - 15th October 2019 After a life filled with love, laughter and happiness, Cubbo passed away surrounded by those he loved. Loved and adored husband of Bernadette (Bernie) and treasured father of Emily, James, Josh, Erin, father-in-law of Andrew, loved Poppy of Lincoln and Charlie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lyndon and Sarah, Sandra and Geoff. The eternal optimist, who loved life with the glass half full attitude, will be remembered by us all as one of life's true gentlemen. Thank you to Dr Ian Byard and the Gibson Unit for your wonderful care and support. Loved always and forever in our hearts.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 18, 2019
