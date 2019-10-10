Home
Services
Pinegrove Funerals
163 Steele Street
Devonport, Tasmania 7310
(03) 6423 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Charles FISHER


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Andrew Charles FISHER Notice
FISHER Andrew Charles 1.5.1961 - 8.10.2019

Passed away peacefully at the Smithton District Hospital. Cherished, loving and beloved husband of Sue (Suzanne). Loving father of Helen, and David (both dec.), and special, loving and adored father, father-in-law and Grandad of Andrew Jnr and Susan, Savannah, and Indianna Fisher; Rachel and Dale, Kiara, Alex, Amy, Isobel, Sienna, Caitlin, David (and one on the way) Keen; Emma and John, Charlotte, Pippa, and Jobe Innes-Smith; Scott and Samantha Fisher. Loved son of Len and Elaine (both dec.), and eldest brother of Wendy (dec.), Stephen and Ruth and families. Loved son-in-law of Kevin (dec.) and Brenda Hill; brother-in-law of Michael Hill and Ruth Hill and families.



Present with his Lord

and saviour with

eternal joy.



Loved father and father-in-law of Rachel and Dale Keen.



Singing with his family

in Christ for eternity.



Adored Grandad of Kiara, Alex, Amy, Isobel, Sienna, Caitlin, and David. Cuddles, kisses, love and hugs.



Forever remembered with all of our hearts.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.