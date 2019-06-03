|
KING Alison GAYE Our beautiful Mum passed away June 1, 2019 in Launceston. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of Viv (dec.). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and Julian Jacobs, and Sonya and Ted Harris. Wonderful Gran of Jordan, Fletcher, Jakeb and Ryan. Dearly loved daughter of Harry and Gene Quilliam (both dec.). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Malcolm and Julie, twin of Vic and Lorraine, Glen (dec.) and Heather, Beth and Glenn Lancaster, William (dec.) and Cheryl. Friend of Gregg. Respected daughter-in-law of the late Ernest and Marjory King (both dec.). Loved sister-in-law of Joy and Delma (both dec.) and Graham and Estelle. Friend of Paul and Viv (dec.). Funeral notice later.
Published in The Examiner on June 3, 2019