Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Eric GRAHAM


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Alfred Eric GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM Alfred Eric Aged 81 years

Passed away peacefully at May Shaw Nursing Centre, Swansea on 15th January 2020. Loved son of Arthur and Mary Graham (both dec.). Wonderful and respected brother of Clarice, Dorothy, Iris, Leita, Dora (dec.), Daphne, Gwen, Pauline (dec.), Cynthia, Joris, Judy, Lucy, Elaine, Marie, Kathleen, Suzanne and Helen. Respected by his one sister-in-law Dot and brother-in-laws. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.



Will be loved and remembered by us all



Who loves you - Alf Does



Dearly loved uncle and friend of Mick and Sally, Damian and Georgia, Karly and Jarrod, Luke and Karly

A True Gentleman
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -