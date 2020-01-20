|
|
GRAHAM Alfred Eric Aged 81 years
Passed away peacefully at May Shaw Nursing Centre, Swansea on 15th January 2020. Loved son of Arthur and Mary Graham (both dec.). Wonderful and respected brother of Clarice, Dorothy, Iris, Leita, Dora (dec.), Daphne, Gwen, Pauline (dec.), Cynthia, Joris, Judy, Lucy, Elaine, Marie, Kathleen, Suzanne and Helen. Respected by his one sister-in-law Dot and brother-in-laws. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
Will be loved and remembered by us all
Who loves you - Alf Does
Dearly loved uncle and friend of Mick and Sally, Damian and Georgia, Karly and Jarrod, Luke and Karly
A True Gentleman
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 20, 2020