Alana Christine HARPER

Alana Christine HARPER Notice
HARPER (nee Reid) Alana Christine 24.9.1957-25.12.2019

Daughter of Alan (dec) and Dulcie Reid. Beloved wife of Roxley (Rocky) Harper. Daughter-in-law of Alwyn and Barbara Harper (both dec).



Adored mother of Duncan and Rebecca, and mother-in-law of Matt and Ange. Loved nan of Katelen, Zac, Gorja, Liam, Cohen and Khalen. Great nan of Amarli and Harvey.



Loved sister of Tanya and sister-in-law of Jimmy. Aunty of Shaun, Colin and partners. Great aunty of Thomas and Tyler.



We love you always xxx.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019
