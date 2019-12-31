|
|
HARPER (nee Reid) Alana Christine 24.9.1957-25.12.2019
Daughter of Alan (dec) and Dulcie Reid. Beloved wife of Roxley (Rocky) Harper. Daughter-in-law of Alwyn and Barbara Harper (both dec).
Adored mother of Duncan and Rebecca, and mother-in-law of Matt and Ange. Loved nan of Katelen, Zac, Gorja, Liam, Cohen and Khalen. Great nan of Amarli and Harvey.
Loved sister of Tanya and sister-in-law of Jimmy. Aunty of Shaun, Colin and partners. Great aunty of Thomas and Tyler.
We love you always xxx.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019