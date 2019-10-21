Home
YOUD Aileen Passed away peacefully at Corumbene Nursing Home on the 18th October, 2019. Loved wife of Robert (Bob) Youd (dec.). Loving mother and mother-in-law of John and Veronica, Nigel and Beth, and Anthea, cherished grandmother to Bradley, Amy, Brent, Leesa, Kayla, Mindy and Katherine. Great-grandmother to all her adored great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Corumbene for their love, care and respect. Private funeral at Aileen's request.



Published in The Examiner on Oct. 21, 2019
