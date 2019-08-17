Home
Aileen SUTTON


1938 - 2019
Aileen SUTTON Notice
SUTTON Aileen 2.6.1938 - 14.8.2019

Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019, aged 81.

Dearly loved wife of Ron. Treasured mother and mother in law of Rosemary and Geoff, Wendy and Dennis, Robert and Jessica (dec.). Adored grandmother of Adam and Anita, Matthew and Lauren, Ashlea, Benjamin, Cameron and Lucy, and Sarah. Great grandmother of Tyson, Sienna, James, and Thomas.



We hold you close within our hearts

And there you shall remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.



Private cremation at Aileen's request.



Published in The Examiner on Aug. 17, 2019
