1931 - 2020
ARMSTRONG (nee Nicolle) Aileen Avis 29.10.1931-17.1.2020



Dearly loved wife of the late Basil Mervyn. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and Craig Sheehan, Denise, Elaine, Leslie and Christine. Loved nan and great nan of all her grand and great grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late Frederick and Jessie Nicolle. Sister of June and William Forrest (both dec), Evelyn French, Frederick (dec), Desmond (dec) and Shirley, Freda and Raymond Walker (both dec), Rex and Pamela (both dec). Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to Regis Norwood for their special care of mum.



Mum and dad reunited.



Privately interred.



Published in The Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020
