Afton Andrew REID

Afton Andrew REID Notice
REID Afton Andrew Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of the Life of Mr. Afton Andrew Reid on Friday, 3rd January 2020, commencing with a burial service at Carr Villa Lawn Cemetery at 10:00am (meeting at the Nunamina Avenue cemetery gates 10 minutes prior), followed by a memorial service at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 125 Talbot Rd, South Launceston commencing at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to A.D.R.A. (Adventist Development and Relief Agency), would be greatly appreciated and may be made at the service.



Published in The Examiner on Dec. 28, 2019
