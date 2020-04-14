Home
Adrienne Anne "Sue" (BAKES) PATERSON

Adrienne Anne "Sue" (BAKES) PATERSON Notice
PATERSON (nee Bakes) Adrienne Anne (Sue) of Ulverstone died unexpectedly in NWRH on April 11, 2020. Adored wife of Robert; proud mother of sons Alistair and James, and their wives Jennifer and Kate. Loving grandmother 'Nanna' of Taleah, Jazlin and Alira in Hobart and Ruby, Esther and George in Perth (WA). Cherished sister of Gillian Growcott, and husband Jack (dec.). Loved daughter of Ercil and Fred Bakes (dec.) of Launceston, and daughter-in-law of Ern and Polly Paterson (dec.) of The Oaks. Sister-in-law to Margaret and Joe Donovan, and Joy and Rod Willey. Dear friend to many in Northern Tasmania. Private funeral at Sue's request; celebration of life service at future date. Donations in lieu of flowers to .



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 14, 2020
