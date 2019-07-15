Home
Abel Lawrence REEVE


1925 - 2019
REEVE Abel Lawrence 26.4.1925 - 12.07.2019 Passed peacefully in the presence of his family on his Promotion to Glory and under the tender care of the Aldersgate staff. Loving husband of Dulcie for 69 years and father to Alan and Jenness, Dulcie and Ken, Petalyn, Warren and Anita, Wendy and David. Prayer warrior for all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a life-long servant of God and his fellow man. A lovely Christian Gentleman certain of the hope before him. John 11:25 Privately cremated. Memorial Service at the Salvation Army Citadel, Kay Street, Kings Meadows on Saturday July 20, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. All welcome. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on July 15, 2019
