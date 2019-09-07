Home
Services
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Aart VAN DER HEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aart Marius VAN DER HEK


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Aart Marius VAN DER HEK Notice
VAN DER HEK Aart Marius 18.1.1920 - 5.9.2019



Passed away peacefully at Riverside Views.



Beloved husband of Sari (dec). Loved father of Carol and Alex, father-in-law of Rolf van Peelen (dec), Ian Cubitt, and Rose Gaby. Dearly loved Opa and 'old' Opa of Jason and Renate, Ramon, Selena and Peter, Johanna, Ari and Belen, Joshua, Danielle and Tyler, Samantha, Rykin, Zac, Ajay and Kaela.



Many thanks to the staff at Riverside Views for all their loving care.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.