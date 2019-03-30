Resources More Obituaries for Williamina FORD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Williamina Murphy "Wilma" FORD

Notice FORD Williamina Murphy (Wilma) Beloved daughter of Arthur and Sarah (both dec.). Cherished wife of Peter. Loved mother to Tracy; Aaron and Kylie; Steven and Suzanne. Adored grandmother of Ben, Ryan, Matthew, Angela, Brayden, Hayley and Zahlee. A friend to many. Your strength and love is an inspiration to all. Thank you for the beautiful memories. You are already missed, now it is time to rest. Until we meet again, love always, your family. A special person, a special face, a special wife I can never replace. Till we meet again babe, your loving husband, Peter. Mum/Nan We are lost for words. Our lives will never be the same without you. Your love for us was unconditional, fierce and cherished. We wish we could have just one more hug, one more visit, one more coffee. We all miss you, our hearts are torn, you are forever in our hearts. Mum/Nan There won't be a moment you are not in our hearts; filling them with love and warmth. Your love and support has helped so many. We miss you and will never stop, with all the love we have. xxx Private family cremation at Wilma's request.







