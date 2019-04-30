Home
FAWDRY William John (Bill) 23.2.1942 - 28.4.2019

Passed away peacefully at the LGH surrounded by all his loved family.

Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Loving and adored Dad of Michael, Lisa and Tamra. Loving father-in-law of Tracey. Adored Pop of Jarrod and Claire, Jack and Kate, Maddy, Will.



With tears we saw you suffer, we watched you fade away. Our hearts were slowly breaking as you fought so hard to stay. You did not want to leave us, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.



Your life was not selfish, for others you lived, not for what you received, but for what you could give.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 30, 2019
