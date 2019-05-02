Home
Walter James (Wally) LINNETT


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Walter James (Wally) LINNETT Notice
LINNETT Walter James (Wally) 10.12.1930 - 20.4.2019 Passed away peacefully at St Lukes Hospital, Launceston. Dearly loved and loving long time partner of Wanda Hodgetts for 50 years. Father of Graham. Beloved son of the late Walter and Elsa Linnett. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jack (dec) and Margaret, Shirley and Bill (dec) Spencer, Joan and John Mahoney, Robert and Deidre, and their families. Sharon, Lisa and Aaron are very special neighbours. Sincere thanks to all at The Melwood Unit for their love and care. 'Treasured Memories'
Published in The Examiner on May 2, 2019
