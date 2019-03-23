|
|
PRITCHARD (nee Hill) Vonda May 9.3.1935 - 20.3.2019
Loving daughter of Charles Eric and Florence Gertrude Hill (both dec.). Loving sister of Edna Austin (dec.). Loving wife of Barry (dec.).
Passed away after a short illness on March 20, 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Josie, Paul and Fiona, Katrina and John. Adored Nan of Chloe, Jelissa and Joe, Dylan and Emma, Alex, Max, Jenna (in heaven), Luke and Mitchell. Precious Old Nan of Elsie.
Thanks to the LGH and Manor Staff who cared for Mum.
We will keep your Memory alive.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 23, 2019