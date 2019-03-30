|
BUTLER (nee Nichols) Vera Constance 12.1.1934 - 28.3.2019 Passed peacefully away in the company of her children at home, Launceston, in her 85th year. Beloved and loving wife of Leo Donald (dec) Butler. Daughter of the late Norman Allan Jack and Vera Nichols. Sister and sister- in-law of Norm and Lois and Marie (all dec), Rex and Alice, Margaret and Gordon (dec) Banks, Victor (dec), Dot and Denis Prior, Ian (dec) and Dawn. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Beloved and loving mother of Greg, Leigh and Michelle. Special Mum to Justin Yost and Anne Johnstone and loving grand- mother to Kristy and Michael Margheriti, Ben Johnstone and David Butler. Special Nan-Vera to Jacob Yost. Great Grandmother to Montanna Margheriti. Sincere thanks to all at Integrated Living and Dr Frank Brunacci for their love and care.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 30, 2019