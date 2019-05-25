Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence DUNN


1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Terrence DUNN Notice
DUNN Terrence 06.07.1943 - 23.05.2019 Passed away peacefully at his residence. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Jolene, devoted Dad of Joanne (dec.) and Danny. Loved Pop of Benjamin, Kayla and Fiona. Great Granpop of Kyrah, Zane and Ava. Loved friend to Charlie. Finally at peace. A graveside service will be held at the Triabunna Cemetery, Victoria St. Triabunna on Tuesday (28 May 2019) commencing at 11am. MILLINGTONS 25 McIntyre Street Mornington TAS Ph. (03) 6211 4888



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.