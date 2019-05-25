|
DUNN Terrence 06.07.1943 - 23.05.2019 Passed away peacefully at his residence. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Jolene, devoted Dad of Joanne (dec.) and Danny. Loved Pop of Benjamin, Kayla and Fiona. Great Granpop of Kyrah, Zane and Ava. Loved friend to Charlie. Finally at peace. A graveside service will be held at the Triabunna Cemetery, Victoria St. Triabunna on Tuesday (28 May 2019) commencing at 11am. MILLINGTONS 25 McIntyre Street Mornington TAS Ph. (03) 6211 4888
Published in The Examiner on May 25, 2019