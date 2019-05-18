|
TARGETT Spencer John 8.9.1938 - 16.5.2019 Dearly loved and loving husband of Dawn (nee O'Sign). Very Caring Dad of Cristina, Steven, and Travis. Father-in-law of David, Leesa and Melissa. Cherished 'Pop Spence' of Alison and Jason, Brooke, Erin and Jermaine; Danielle and Lyndon, Damien, Renae and Claye, Jamie and Sophie, Jai and Aaron; Cooper and Lincoln. Great Pop Spence of Shanae, Kade, Zavier, Zara, Zaylen, Jaxon; Oaklen and Ava. Friend of Sharon. In Spencer's Words: "Bye For Now"
Published in The Examiner on May 18, 2019