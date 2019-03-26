Home
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Shirley Susanne (HAWKE) PEARTON


1938 - 2019
Shirley Susanne (HAWKE) PEARTON
PEARTON Shirley Susanne (nee Hawke) 31.12.1938 - 21.3.2019 Devoted wife of Graeme (dec.). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dale and Anne, Mark and Kathryn. Loving Nan of Luke and Tamieka, Brad, Lynsey, Josie and Emma, and Great Nan of Darcy. Daughter of the late Louis and Beryl Hawke. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Evelyn and Peter Strickland (dec), Wendy Maher, Roger and Cheryl Hawke. Daughter-in-law of the late Pat and Eve Pearton. Loved sister-in-law of Joyce Neil (dec.) and Joan Wood. Loving Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. The family are sincerely grateful to the caring staff of Regis Norwood who have looked after Shirley for the past two years - thank you so much.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 26, 2019
