BATT (nee Youd) Shirley May Passed away peacefully on the 18.2.2019 after a long battle with Parkinsons. Daughter of Walter and Linda. Much loved wife of Trevor (dec.). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Debbie, Gary, Sandra (dec.) Peter and Debbie. Much loved sister of Roy, Fay, Lex, Barb, Pat (all dec.) and Kevin. Cherished Nan of Matthew, Simone, Jemma, Nathan, Dion and Kaitlyn and 5 great grand children. God has you in his arms and we have you in our hearts. Rest in Peace
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 20, 2019
