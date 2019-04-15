|
|
|
MARONEY Sharon Maree (née Jarvis) Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for Mrs Sharon Maree Maroney at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Lonsdale Promenade, Westbury, on Wednesday 17th April 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to cover funeral/cemetery costs would be sincerely appreciated by Sharon's family. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 15, 2019
