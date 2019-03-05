|
ELPHINSTONE Samuel "Bruce" 8.1.1932 ~ 3.3.2019 Bruce passed away peacefully in his 88th year. Loved and loving husband of Betty (nee Simmons) for 63 years, father and father-in-law of Reg and Marg, Elaine and Allan Wrankmore, Peter, Alan (dec.), and Murray and Anna. Loved Grandad (Pop) and Great Grandad. Son of the late Samuel Gloucester (Dave) and Maude Elizabeth Ada (nee Flower) Elphinstone. Brother of John, Betty (Barnett), and Tom (all dec.). A great Husband, Dad, Pop, and Grandad. Now at peace, and reunited with Alan.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 5, 2019