GARRATT Dr. Sally Anne OAM Distinguished Life Fellow - Australian College of Nursing and Australian Association of Gerontology, accredited author and advocate for quality care of all older people. Sally passed away peacefully February 26th, 2019 surrounded by love and family by her side. Beloved wife of James (dec.), 2019. Adored, cherished and much loved mother of Michael, Simon and Ruth. Precious, treasured Grandma of Emily and Nikarah. Wonderful dear friend and colleague to many, a lifetime spent caring for others and making a difference for the care of older people and ageing with dementia. A wonderful mother we love that is true, you didn't deserve any of what you went through. We knew one day we would lose you, for good things do not last, but not the way it happened; you died and broke our heart. A golden heart stopped beating, two hands were laid to rest, God broke our hearts to prove, He only takes the best. Taken too soon, always remembered, forever in our hearts. Published in The Examiner on Mar. 18, 2019