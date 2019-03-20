Home
Ruby Joan BAKER


1919 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ruby Joan BAKER Notice
BAKER Ruby Joan (Joan) 28.02.1919 - 16.03.2019 Passed away peacefully March 16, 2019 in the presence of her loving family. Dearly loved and loving wife of George Baker (dec). Treasured and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Ivan Dean. Loved and devoted nan of Jason and Anna, Brett and Jo and Troy and Ros. Loved little nan of Romy, Nena, Xavier, Isaac, Cooper, Leo and Ellie. Words could not possibly express the depth of our love and devotion for you, nor our gratitude for the love, care and dedication you gave us. These memories will never be forgotten, and will live on in our hearts forever. A Service for Ruby will be held at The Function Centre, Hockey Tasmania, 19 Bell Street, New Town on Friday (22nd March, 2019) at 10.30am. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend. Private Cremation.



Published in The Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019
