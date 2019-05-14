|
|
Vogelpoel Roy Passed away peacefully at GV Health in Shepparton on 12th May 2019. Aged 86 years surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved husband of Antoinette. Loving father of Martin, Paul, Anthony, Daniel and their families. Much loved grandfather of 13 grandchildren and great grandfather of 12. Treasured Memories. Thank you to Kyabram and Shepparton Dialysis Units and Staff at Harmony Village. Privately cremated. Merritt Funeral Services Mooroopna, Vic. Ph. (03) 5825 1651
Published in The Examiner on May 14, 2019