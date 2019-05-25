|
|
MAWBY Roy Lachlan Jnr 29.9.1940 - 24.5.2019 Previously of Scottsdale and Launceston. Roy passed away peacefully in Perth WA on 24.5.2019. Beloved father of Nat (Nathaniel) and Bridget Mawby. Loved and respected father-in-law of their partners, Dwayne (Tubby) Hall and Amanda Ouwerkerk. Devoted Pop of Matilda Charlie Hall. Friend of Carol Parker, previously Mawby. In accordance with Roy's wishes a private cremation will be held in Perth WA. Sail peacefully into the sunset Roy.
Published in The Examiner on May 25, 2019