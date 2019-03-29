|
MORLEY Ronald Claude (Boston)
Passed away peacefully on March 26th, 2019 at Riverside Views Aged Care.
Adored husband of Janet Mary (dec). Loved father of Lee, Martin, Lyle, Peter and their partners. Treasured grandfather to all his grand and great grandchildren.
A special person, a special face, a special man we can never replace. You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold. You leave behind memories we will always hold dear. Deep within our hearts your love is kept. You were the finest and the best, and we will never ever forget.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 29, 2019