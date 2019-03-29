Home
Services
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald MORLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Claude MORLEY

Notice Condolences

Ronald Claude MORLEY Notice
MORLEY Ronald Claude (Boston)



Passed away peacefully on March 26th, 2019 at Riverside Views Aged Care.



Adored husband of Janet Mary (dec). Loved father of Lee, Martin, Lyle, Peter and their partners. Treasured grandfather to all his grand and great grandchildren.



A special person, a special face, a special man we can never replace. You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold. You leave behind memories we will always hold dear. Deep within our hearts your love is kept. You were the finest and the best, and we will never ever forget.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.