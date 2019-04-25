Home
Robert Alan ARMSTRONG


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Robert Alan ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG Robert Alan a.k.a Bob, Bobby, Dr Bob, Rob, Lou. Son of Grace (dec) and George (dec). Brother of Bruce (dec). Loving father of Vivienne and Angela. Doting grandfather of Tobias, Kelsey and George. One of life's true survivors. Defiant and courageous to the end. A loyal, honest, hard working, dedicated, and community minded man. An elite athlete and footballer. A fearless and gracious leader. An avid hunter (anything that moved but mostly deer) and fisherman (fly and open water). A passionate punter, thoroughbred owner, and breeder. A sports nut particularly his mighty Bombers. Lover of music, the outdoors, and a good whiskey. Possessor of a true zest for life and a genuine interest and care for all that knew him and those that did not. At peace now. 20.01.1942 - 20.04.2019
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019
