MUNNINGS Richard John 24.11.1954-23.03.2019
Much beloved husband of Lorna. Son of Don (dec), Jean (dec) and Cynthia (dec). Loved and loving father of Zoe, Alistair and Gina. Father in law to Nathan, Jo and Dominic. Brother to David, Rosemary and Jan (dec).
Son in law to Kirsty and Jack (dec). Brother in law to Jane, Michael, Michelle, Ken, Jacqui and Novaro. Uncle to Nick, Anna, Tom, Claire, Alex, Jordan, Claudia, James, Amanda and Calumn and their extended families.
Genuine and Caring Friend to All
So Dearly Loved, So Sadly Missed
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 27, 2019