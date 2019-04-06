|
|
|
FRANKCOMBE Rex Vernon Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Mr Rex Vernon Frankcombe which will be held at the Yolla Football Club,
School Lane, Yolla at 11.00 am on TUESDAY, April 9, 2019, after which a private cremation will take place at the North West Regional Crematorium.
You are welcome to join the family for a viewing at the Yolla Football Club Rooms on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rex's memory may be made at the service to the Cancer Council.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More