HARRIS Reginald Walter Passed away peacefully at the LGH on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Loved and loving husband of Ruth. Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Neil; and Catherine and Iain. Loving Papa of Simon and Monique; Caitlyn and Dean. 'Forever in our hearts' Aged 90 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Christopher and Orysia; Roslyn and Andrew; Phillip and Anita; Alan and Katrina. Loved Grandad of Lana and Tim, Cass and Yannick; Annabel and John, Melanie; Ben, and Brittany. Loving great grandfather of Rose, Cliff and Lachlan.
Published in The Examiner on May 18, 2019