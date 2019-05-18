Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Walter HARRIS

Notice Condolences

Reginald Walter HARRIS Notice
HARRIS Reginald Walter Passed away peacefully at the LGH on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Loved and loving husband of Ruth. Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Neil; and Catherine and Iain. Loving Papa of Simon and Monique; Caitlyn and Dean. 'Forever in our hearts' Aged 90 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Christopher and Orysia; Roslyn and Andrew; Phillip and Anita; Alan and Katrina. Loved Grandad of Lana and Tim, Cass and Yannick; Annabel and John, Melanie; Ben, and Brittany. Loving great grandfather of Rose, Cliff and Lachlan.
Published in The Examiner on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.