Reginald James SCOTT


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences
SCOTT Reginald James 1926 - 2019

Passed away peacefully at Mt. Esk on Thursday April 25. Loving husband of Margaret (dec). Loved father of Michael, Jeanette, Kathryn, Robert & Carolyn, father in law of Cherie, Robert, Wally, Darren, Belinda & Andy. Much loved Pop and Great Pop. Loved by his late parents George & Melvina & his brothers & sisters.

Heartfelt thanks to all staff at Mt.Esk.

His memory we will always treasure, in our hearts he will stay forever.

Funeral details later



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 27, 2019
