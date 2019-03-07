Home
Rae Victoria BECKER


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Rae Victoria BECKER Notice
BECKER Rae Victoria 20.5.1931 - 4.3.2019 Passed away peacefully at the LGH. Loving wife of Roy (dec). Sister of Eileen (dec), Pat (dec), Annette and Peter, and Diane. Aunty to Mark Holt and family. Beloved 'Tassie Mum' to Bruce and Carol and family, Nicola, Lizzie and Ben. Heartfelt thanks to the marvelous staff in AMU at the LGH for their professional and compassionate care of Rae, and us, as she went through her final days. And also to the staff at Beaconsfield Hospital and the Regis Nursing Home. 'Reunited with Roy'
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 7, 2019
