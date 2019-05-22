|
|
|
SCHULZE Peter Ross A Celebration service for the life of Mr Peter Ross Schulze will be held at
The Tailrace Centre Auditorium,
1 Waterfront Drive, Riverside, Launceston on MONDAY, May 27, 2019 at 1pm, after which refreshment will be served. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council Tasmania would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Family and friends are also warmly invited to attend the interment at
Mersey Vale Memorial Park,
Devonport on TUESDAY, May 28, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Examiner on May 22, 2019
